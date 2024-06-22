HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $289,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,147 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

LUV stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Melius restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

