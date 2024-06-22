HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 135.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after buying an additional 159,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 172.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,431,000 after buying an additional 540,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.