HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after buying an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6,713.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 125,873 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

