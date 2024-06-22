HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.93. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.