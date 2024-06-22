HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 70,390 Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $3.12 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

