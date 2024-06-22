HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

