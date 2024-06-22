Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 5,329,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,056,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,664,656.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,057,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

