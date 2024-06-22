Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.71. Humacyte shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 177,302 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $615.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,566,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Insiders own 23.10% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Humacyte by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

