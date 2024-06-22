Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

