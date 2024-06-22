Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Up 15%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 167,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 183,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Independence Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of C$39.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Independence Gold

Independence Gold Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Harry Chan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.



Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

