Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 13462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £272,832.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Infrastructure India

(Get Free Report)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.