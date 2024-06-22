Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Stock Holdings Lessened by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of KJUL stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

