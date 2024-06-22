Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,401,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 621,419 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $16.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Innoviva Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $992.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 17.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 16.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 115,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 223.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 432,940 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth about $731,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

