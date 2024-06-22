Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in BCE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.08%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

