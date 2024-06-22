Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

