Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Report on AR

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.