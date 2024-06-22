Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,298 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,079,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,502,000 after purchasing an additional 407,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 319,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,723,000 after purchasing an additional 265,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 257,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

