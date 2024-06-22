Inscription Capital LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after acquiring an additional 311,036 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,589.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 52.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,340 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $49.56 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.