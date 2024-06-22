Inscription Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.32. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

