Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 624,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after buying an additional 146,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,438,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after buying an additional 173,268 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 128.7% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 567,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,477,000 after buying an additional 319,345 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

