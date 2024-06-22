Inscription Capital LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 170.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 122,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 123,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $196.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $564.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

