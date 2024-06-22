Inscription Capital LLC Has $365,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $230.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.65. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

