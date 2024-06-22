Inscription Capital LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $3,989.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,705.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,597.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,605.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,004.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

