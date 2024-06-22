Inscription Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $417.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.25. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

