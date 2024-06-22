Inscription Capital LLC Invests $245,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $249.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.20. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

