Inscription Capital LLC Invests $249,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

