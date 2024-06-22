Inscription Capital LLC Invests $258,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,796 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,003 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $11.20 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

View Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.