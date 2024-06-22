Inscription Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FIXD opened at $43.53 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.