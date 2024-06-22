Inscription Capital LLC Invests $345,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE APO opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $119.69.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

View Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.