Inscription Capital LLC Invests $398,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,799,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 243,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,871,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $272.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

