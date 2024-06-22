Inscription Capital LLC Invests $444,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,237.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

CPB stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

