Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of EQT by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

EQT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EQT opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

