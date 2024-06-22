Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after buying an additional 631,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,525,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,033,000 after buying an additional 78,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $205,499,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 53.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,303,000 after buying an additional 506,935 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $150.12.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,409,634 shares of company stock valued at $191,478,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

