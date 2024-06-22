Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

GDEN opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $885.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

