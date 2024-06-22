Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

