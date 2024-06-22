Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,000 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARIS. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 592,071 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 686,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $14.55 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $845.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

