Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,998 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after buying an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 801,771 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,754,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 694,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,524,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 400,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX opened at $11.58 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 91.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

