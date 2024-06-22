Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,215 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 45,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

