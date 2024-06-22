Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,430 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $1,388,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

