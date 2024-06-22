Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Separately, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Abacus Life Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABL opened at $8.71 on Friday. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.74 million, a PE ratio of 435.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Abacus Life

Abacus Life Profile

(Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.