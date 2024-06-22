Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after buying an additional 585,049 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.