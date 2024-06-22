Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,753,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $59.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $419.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.