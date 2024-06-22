Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

INTC stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.