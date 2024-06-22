International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

