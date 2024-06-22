Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

