Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stock Holdings Cut by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 173,879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 175,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 518,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 101,385 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 187,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 543,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

