Iofina (LON:IOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.50

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.80 ($0.24), with a volume of 409286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Iofina in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.
