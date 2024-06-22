iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,855,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 536,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 179,234 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SLQD stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

