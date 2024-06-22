iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after buying an additional 95,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $118.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

