iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lifted by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 56,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 335,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

